Editorial: We Are Many United Against Hate is an increasingly important organization

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 04:31 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 06:52 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - One of the many valuable lessons we have learned in the last few years from the Madison-based We Are Many United Against Hate anti-hate organization is not letting any hate-motivated crime go un-remarked upon. To be silent is to be complicit in fomenting hate. 

The attack on a 42-year-old immigrant from Peru in Milwaukee was a hate crime. The assailant threw acid on the man's face after making racist remarks. It was despicable. It's clear to us the comfort with which public figures are using hateful speech is emboldening those prone to act on their hatred. This week's uncovering of a yet another planned attack on a synagogue is one more example of the current environment. 

We Are Many founder Masood Akhtar called the attack "the inevitable byproduct of relentless scapegoating and demonizing of immigrants by elected officials." He's right. But the name of his increasingly important organization is also right; we are many united against hate.

