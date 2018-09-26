Editorial: Waisman Whirl for all abilities
MADISON, Wis. - The Waisman Center at the UW Madison is such a special place doing such extraordinary research into human development and developmental disabilities that one could view its work as out of the reach of average citizens.
But it is average citizens that make the Waisman Center tick, and the annual Waisman Whirl is the best example of that.
It’s a fundraising run, walk and roll. Nothing special there, right? The participation of people of all abilities and ages on wheelchair accessible routes, raising awareness and money for Waisman Center clinics, research and outreach programs that are as inclusive as the Whirl, that separate this from other fundraising run/walks.
So this one is special, and the proceeds have a direct and significant impact on a lot of children and families.
The Whirl is Sunday, Oct. 14. Register online at waisman.edu. Give it a whirl, would you?
