Editorial: Unleashing your curiosity at the Wisconsin Science Festival

Neil Heinen talking to organizers of the Wisconsin Science Festival on "For the Record."

MADISON, Wis. - It’s a curious phenomenon of the early 21st century that our political and cultural divisions have led us to try to “dumb down” our lives and our world. As if it is our curiosity that is causing us so much fear and anxiety, distrust and discomfort. Curiosity has historically led us to discovery, to knowledge and understanding and hope. And if we would unleash it once again it still will.

Thursday is the beginning of the 9th annual Wisconsin Science Festival produced by the Wisconsin Alumni Research foundation, Morgridge Institute for Research and the UW Madison and Wisconsin Institute for Discovery. Over 300 events in 80 Wisconsin communities over four days with exhibits, demonstrations, games, conversations, food, art and so much more. Most of all it’s just pure joy of connecting to our world and each other through science and the Wisconsin Idea.

There’s a full schedule on line, though you’re likely to run across the festival just by walking around this weekend. Try to do so.

