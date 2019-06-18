Editorial: Uniting behind UW-Madison

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Years of antipathy towards University of Wisconsin-Madison by majority Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Scott Walker have taken their toll.

Continued damage by Republican budget proposals put one on Wisconsin's greatest assets at even greater risk. Enough is enough. It's time to unite behind UW-Madison.

This week, a new organization seeking to raise awareness of UW-Madison's impact on the entire state unveiled its plans. Badgers United is going to hit the road and spread the word. Specific targets include the six-year tuition freeze and the rejection of accompanying state support. But it will also seek to reverse politically motivated attacks on the UW that have diminished citizen support.

The makeup of Badgers United's board of directors is a clear rebuke to lawmakers who have knowingly damaged the UW's reputation and mission despite its extraordinary impact on the entire state's economy. It should never have come to this. But it has. We appreciate Badgers United stepping up.

