Editorial: Toni Morrison's death gives us pause to reflect on grace, beauty, intellect
MADISON, Wis. - Toni Morrison left us with one final gift. In contrast to the heartbreaking and infuriating horror of the latest of this nation’s endless string of mass murders by domestic terrorists with guns, Morrison’s death gives us pause to reflect on grace, beauty, breathtaking intellect and a heart as big as the world.
Toni Morrison was one of America’s greatest writers and in her, every bit as much as in Walt Whitman, was the embodiment of America. In her award-winning fiction and her equally powerful essays, she explained eloquently and elegantly some of the most complex and complicated issues with which we are struggling as a nation and as human beings. To that end, she was a healing force, as much as we allowed her to be, and we didn’t allow her to be enough.
It’s hard to think how much we need Toni Morrison today. If we're smart, we'll use what she gave us moving forward.
