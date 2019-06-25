Editorial: Time to be heard

MADISON, Wis. - Energy transmission line building projects are almost always controversial. We need reliable energy.

Most of us don't want gigantic power line towers on our land or even in sight. It's a delicate balance. But even by most standards, the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek line that would run from Cassville on the Mississippi River to just outside of Cross Plains is a tough one.

We'll not recount the pros and cons now, but the issues include levels of energy use, new technology, some pretty valuable and vulnerable land, and consideration of alternative methods or ensuring energy reliability.

What's most important right now is the Public Service Commission is hearing public testimony over the next three days: Tuesday in Lancaster, Wednesday in Madison and Thursday in Dodgeville.

The time to have your say is now and it feels like public input is a very important variable this time around. We urge you to speak up.

