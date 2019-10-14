Editorial: The persistent, pervasive problem of homelessness in Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - At the risk of putting words in the Wisconsin State Journal's mouth, Sunday's terrific stories on homelessness in Wisconsin placed it and a lot of others working on this hugely complicated issue squarely in the solution business.

First of all it's a reminder of how important the media is in helping us understand our shared concerns and identifying options for solving our problems. In this case reporter Dean Mosiman looked at seven best practices and interviewed experts questioning the accountability of the state's response to recommendations from the Coalition Against Homelessness released three years ago.

The stories are not especially hopeful. Homelessness is a persistent and pervasive problem in virtually every Wisconsin county affecting children, students and families and disproportionately low income citizens and people of color. It's a call to action and perhaps the most important example of the need for innovative public/private collaboration to find solutions.

