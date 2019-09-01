Editorial: The opening of Madison College's Goodman Campus is a game changer
MADISON, Wis. - This week Madison will witness the realization of one of its biggest ideas and most exciting developments with the opening of the Madison College Goodman Campus on South Park Street. This is a game changer.
Thanks to the vision of College President Dr. Jack Daniels and a remarkably diverse and inclusive array of community collaborators and supporters Madison College is meeting the community and its biggest needs at its source. It is aggressively reaching out to the region’s future workforce; English language learners, high school students, adult students, re-entering offenders, with classes and training designed to fill jobs open now and anticipated openings in the future.
Globally competitive regions like Greater Madison need skilled workers and an educated citizenry. Madison College’s Goodman campus will fill those needs strategically and smartly. We will look back at this Labor Day as the beginning of a major new contributor to the region’s inclusive economic prosperity.
