Editorial: The opening of Madison College's Goodman Campus is a game changer

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - This week Madison will witness the realization of one of its biggest ideas and most exciting developments with the opening of the Madison College Goodman Campus on South Park Street. This is a game changer.

Thanks to the vision of College President Dr. Jack Daniels and a remarkably diverse and inclusive array of community collaborators and supporters Madison College is meeting the community and its biggest needs at its source. It is aggressively reaching out to the region’s future workforce; English language learners, high school students, adult students, re-entering offenders, with classes and training designed to fill jobs open now and anticipated openings in the future.

Globally competitive regions like Greater Madison need skilled workers and an educated citizenry. Madison College’s Goodman campus will fill those needs strategically and smartly. We will look back at this Labor Day as the beginning of a major new contributor to the region’s inclusive economic prosperity.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.