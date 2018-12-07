Editorial: The legacy veto

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We saw an email today telling citizens appalled by the bills passed by Republican legislators in a rushed extraordinary special session that the most powerful thing they can do is telephone or email Gov. Walker’s office and ask him to veto the bills.

We were surprised that there were civic leaders who actually believed Walker was willing to listen to reason, that an appeal to Walker’s conscience and sense of what’s right would actually succeed.

Well, we haven’t given up either. We can’t believe this is how Governor Walker wants to be remembered, that his last act as governor was to sign a series of vindictive, petty, anti-democratic bills thwarting election results and ignoring the will of the people.

Wisconsin’s reputation has been badly damaged by Walker’s party. He can begin to repair that damage and his legacy by vetoing these power-grabbing bills. Perhaps he can be persuaded to do the right thing. If you’re willing to try it couldn’t hurt to try.

