Editorial: Koats for Kids provides comfort, security, warmth
MADISON, Wis. - For thirty-four years Koats for Kids has been part of what we do here at WISC and News 3 Now. It's one of our most impactful station franchises and one of our favorite editorials.
It's a partnership that starts so simply – your unused or outgrown or gently worn winter coats, mittens, boots, hats and scarves. You get ‘em to us, we get ‘em to Klinke Cleaners, and off they go to the Community Action Coalition of South Central Wisconsin for distribution to individuals who need them.
Together we've donated almost 324,000 coats to individuals and families. Think of the comfort, the security and the warmth that provides. We hope you'll help us again. We're collecting winter-wear at any Klinke's or YMCA of Dane County location though October 5th. Distribution happens in late October and early November. Clean your closets and bring us your coats for kids.
