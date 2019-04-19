Editorials

Editorial: Taking our time with the Mueller Report

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 03:43 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 10:53 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - It feels a little contradictory to offer an editorial saying we are going to wait to offer an opinion on the Mueller report.

Why don’t we just wait and offer an editorial today on something else? Because we think it’s important to make the point that despite the almost irresistible impulse to pass judgement on something so potentially impactful on our nation, it is a 400-page report released just hours ago, and the most responsible thing we can do is give the report the serious reading and understanding it deserves before judging its impact and ramifications.

We also think it’s an opportunity to make the point in general that rushing to judgement is a shortcoming a lot of us share these days, and It’s a problem. We know we’re unlikely to have much of an impact on that societal trend, but at the very least, we can lead by example, so we’re waiting until we know what we’re talking about before we report. 

