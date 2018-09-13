Editorial: Surprised, concerned about vaping epidemic

MADISON, Wis. - Maybe we don’t hang around teenagers enough or the places teenagers hand around, but we were surprised to hear the U.S. Food and Drug Administration refer to the use of e-cigarettes, a practice known as vaping, as an epidemic -- surprised and concerned.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the effects of the vapor-emitting devices on adults, if they have health risks of their own or if they are effective in weaning adults off of regular cigarettes.

But the flavored smokes are apparently so attractive to kids that while tobacco use among young people has gone down, vaping is now an epidemic of addiction, in the words on one federal official.

The feds should absolutely investigate the makers of these e-cigarettes and if they are found to be lax in their efforts to restrict use to adults the ramifications should be severe. Preying on susceptible young people is despicable. Harming young brain development is worse. Let’s heed this warning.

