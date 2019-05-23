Editorial: Supporting youth arts

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - It's been well-established that the arts can be an entry point to exploration and learning for young people.

Sometimes traditional studies can be less accessible for some young people and a barrier to achievement. The arts can open the door.

The new Madison Youth Arts Center will be an important part of the youth arts landscape in Madison and we are thrilled the Madison Community Foundation and The Evjue Foundation are joining together on a $1 million combined grant to make the center a reality.

Of course, Pleasant Rowland has already pledged $20 million toward the project and there's a capital campaign underway. But the Madison Community Foundation and The Evjue Foundation are two of Madison's most important philanthropic institutions.

Their support for youth is meaningful on a lot of levels. Helping create an arts programming and performance space is a major boost to the assets available to our children. We're very appreciative.



