Editorial: Supporting local artists at the Dane Arts Buy Local 5th annual market

Photo by Mack Krumme The market will be on exhibit at Yahara Bay Distillers on Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg.

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane Arts Buy Local market only happens once a year and that once is this Friday and Saturday. So while there are a lot of important issues facing our community right now, we consider this important and deserving of our attention and yours.

The market features 23 Dane County artists whose work will be on exhibit at Yahara Bay Distillers on Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg. It's a collaboration between the local arts and business communities to connect the two and grow the local creative economy. It supports local artists and recognizes the importance of visual arts as an essential facet of society.

Dane Arts makes it happen, and we're appreciative to Director Mark Fraire, and we appreciate further Promega's partnership in developing the local creative economy. And for the first time this year every twenty-five dollars spent on art givers buyers a chance to enter a drawing for a custom-designed e-bike. Join us in supporting local artists this weekend.

