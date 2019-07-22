Editorial: Support local news and editorials

MADISON, Wis. - Ordinarily we wouldn’t be crazy about the federal government getting involved in the news business. But these are desperate times. And given we’re talking about public broadcasting and a reallocation of existing federal funding it makes sense and is needed.

The idea comes from Howard Husock, a vice president at the Manhattan Institute and a self-described conservative. Like a lot of us, Husock is worried about the decline of local journalism and he’s proposing a new Carnegie Commission, including commercial broadcasters, to re-evaluate the role of public media and local journalism. Count us in.

Meanwhile, a group of current and former editorial writers meeting in Madison this spring passed the Madison Resolution calling for “active measures” including grants and subsidies to promote editorial writing and broadcasting. Editorials play a vital role in journalism and civic life. That editorials and editorial writing have diminished in American journalism is a disservice to civic life and democracy.



