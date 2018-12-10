Editorial: Study doing events better

Madison has a lot of events. And events are part of what makes Madison such a wonderful place to live.

Runs and walks and parades and music and markets and more are among the joys of urban living. And yes, they can be among the hassles as well.

This doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be events. It just means they should be done well. Or in this case better.

As someone who spent 20 minutes at the intersection of North Pinckney Street and East Mifflin last weekend as run/walkers shuffled past a few dozen at a time while a Madison police officer acted completely oblivious to the cars and busses backed up for blocks, we support the idea of studying how events are managed. Some traffic enforcement training would clearly help.

But we don’t necessarily want to see fewer events, or restrictions on citizens’ protests or demonstrations. Some combination of event planning, better management, lots of flexibility and value of an event is worth study. But better is preferable to fewer.

