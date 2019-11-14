CNN Image

MADISON, Wis. - And now the good news: the state report cards of school districts released this week show most meeting or exceeding expectations. And some schools showed marked improvement.

The Department of Public Instruction data is but one measurement of how our kids are doing. Other data that came out last month showed Wisconsin schools continuing to fail too many students of color. But the DPI numbers are encouraging nonetheless. Every school district in Dane County met or exceeded expectations. Madison schools were up overall with more five-star ratings, fewer two-star ratings and no schools failing to meet expectations.

Most impressively, Madison East High School jumped from two stars to four and now exceeds expectations. LaFollette and West showed improvement as well and Memorial again exceeds expectations.

Again, our commitment to closing achievements gaps must not waver. And we should better understand what's working so well at East. But we're encouraged. As one administrator put it, we're moving in the right direction.

Editorial: State report cards of school districts show most meet, exceed expectations

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.