Editorial: State must do better than tread water

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin is treading water, according to an analysis of health and well-being indicators for children in the state we addressed in an editorial a couple of weeks ago.

Now the Institute for Research on Poverty at University of Wisconsin-Madison describes poverty trends in the state the same way: treading water.

In particular, the most recent Wisconsin Poverty Report found that while child poverty declined, poverty among the elderly rose in what it described as mixed results in our efforts to alleviate poverty and promote self-sufficiency in our state. In other words, too much policy at the state level is motivated by reelection politics as opposed to genuine efforts to control health care costs -- a major factor in elderly poverty -- like accepting federal Medicaid funds.

Wisconsin has long been a leader in both child and elderly health and quality of life. We should never settle for treading water.

