Editorial: Simple steps to return our government to us

MADISON, Wis. - When we think of barriers to participation in civic life changing diapers, access to menstrual products and on-site child care are not the first issues that come to mind.

But of course they are barriers and they are important. And recent actions improving access to all three leads us to wonder what took us so long.

Governor Evers has acted on State Representative Melissa Sargent’s idea to make menstrual products available at no cost in women’s restrooms in the Capitol and state-run office buildings. Legislation was also introduced recently to mandate diaper changing stations be installed in all public and commercial buildings available to both men and women. And Sun Prairie recently joined a growing list of municipalities to provide free day care during city meetings.

All three strike us as easy accommodations enabling real people to participate in civic life. Simple steps to once again returning our government to us.

