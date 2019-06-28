Getty

MADISON, Wis. - UW System President Ray Cross was gracious in his response to the budget passed by the Republican State Legislature this week.

The WISC Editorial Board is not as gracious. The budget provides less than half of what the UW asked for and what they asked for wasn't enough to sustain the System's capacity to educate students.

Yes, the budget funds some essential buildings' needs on System campuses. But it fails to make up for an ongoing tuition freeze and that is shortsighted. Cross met with our editorial board this week and we talked about the challenges of short-term thinking.

The work of the UW is to prepare educated citizens with critical thinking skills for an economy in which 30 percent of the jobs in the year 2030 don't exist today.

That requires some ability to think and plan beyond two-year election cycles. It'd be nice if the state legislature would partner in that work. Editorial: Shortsighted budget shortchanges UW System

