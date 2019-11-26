Editorial: Sharon Corrigan had the right mix of patience, determination for public servant position

File photo Sharon Corrigan

MADISON, Wis. - It isn't easy being a public servant these days, especially an elected official.

Too many politicians seek elected office for the wrong reasons and do a bad job when they get there. Public servants often get blamed, unfairly, for the damage caused by bad politicians. And then there are people like Sharon Corrigan.

This week Corrigan announced she would not seek re-election to the Dane County Board after ten years on the board, the last six as Board Chair. She is a smart, level-headed, warm-hearted leader with an appreciation for big ideas and a disdain for drama. She was never distracted from the issues that matter most; equity and social and criminal justice, protecting the environment, smart economic growth like the re-imagined Alliant Energy Center and supporting women for public office. She had the right mix of patience and determination and as a result she accomplished a lot.

Corrigan's a good person. People like and respect her, sadly notable for the rarity.

