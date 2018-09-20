Editorial: Share the warmth

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - It’s Koats for Kids time again folks, and we’re glad because this is simply one of the best things we do. You know the drill; we’ve been doing this together for 33 years.

Bring your gently used winter clothing, coats, gloves, hats, mittens, scarves and snow pants out here to WISC, or to any Klinke Cleaners location, and Klinke will clean the stuff for free and get it to the Community Action Coalition for distribution to people who need it.

Maybe we like it because it’s so simple. You’ve got warm winter gear you don’t need, and the team of WISC, Magic 98 radio, Klinke Cleaners and Community Action Coalition can get it to people who do.

That’s a lot of kids and individuals and families in need who will be warmer and safer this winter because of you and who wouldn’t be if we all didn’t do this. So hit those closets and share the warmth. And thanks.

