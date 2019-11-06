Editorial: Scott Fitzgerald's campaign kickoff for Congress was petty, pathetic

Courtesy of Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald kicked off his campaign for Congress in spectacular style Tuesday during a one-day special session of the state legislature. Fitzgerald rallied his caucus to fire the capable and respected agriculture secretary Brad Pfaff, vote against consideration of a bill to provide funding for homeless shelters including provisions with Republican co-sponsors, and refused to allow a vote on sensible gun control measures supported by three-quarters of the people in this state including Republicans and conservatives.

Fitzgerald’s performance was petty, vindictive, mean-spirited and pathetic. In other words it was the perfect preview of how he would function in Washington. He would fit right in.

