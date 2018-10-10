Editorial: Science is cool

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Nobody does science like the Wisconsin Science Festival.

Even in these days of extraordinary efforts to defend scientific research and discovery, and generally accepted science itself, against politically or ideologically motivated attack, the UW celebration of the contributions of science and scientific inquiry to humankind is just plain cool. And great fun.

From Wednesday through Sunday nearly 200 events at more than 100 unique venues statewide will feature demonstrations, lectures, discussions, live experiments and interactive tastings.

Topics include infectious diseases, climate change, food science, astronomy and the origins of life. It’s energetic, it’s accessible, it’s fascinating and it’s fun. And it’s a great example of the Wisconsin Idea of outreach and the University’s contributions to the state and beyond.

Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and Morgridge Center for Research are great partners, and UW professors and researchers and scientists will be everywhere. The full schedule’s at www.wisconsinsciencefest.org.