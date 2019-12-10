Courtesy of Forward Community Investments

MADISON, Wis. - Among Greater Madison's many assets is a wealth of talent perhaps best acknowledged as unsung heroes.

You might not know their names, but you know their work and you certainly know their impact. Salli Martyniak is one such hero in our book.

Martyniak announced last week that she is stepping down from her role as executive director of Forward Community Investments an organization that grew under leadership to be one of the most influential community development institutions in the state. In fact it was Martyniak who took statewide what was then the Dane Fund when she took over in 2003. As it grew in scope Martyniak also focused FCI's mission on social justice and equity especially among communities of color. The work was strategic and intentional. One City Schools here in Madison is but one of many examples of the impact of those investments.

Countless communities around the state are stronger for Martyniak's leadership at FCI. We respect and appreciate her passion for community.

Channel3000_Web_Staff Editorial: Salli Martyniak's passion for community

