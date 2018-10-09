Editorial: Rubin for Kids
MADISON, Wis. - A number of years ago, there was a piece of research that listed a variety of assets that influence a young person’s life and estimated the impact of applying various packages of those assets. The researcher behind it would love Rubin for Kids.
The nonprofit started by the late Peter Rubin’s friends and his son, James, to honor the state public defender’s lifelong advocacy for kids and juvenile justice is a highly effective and unusually efficient organization that gives youth achievement awards and post-high school scholarships to deserving young people.
The awards are achievement-centered but also need-based. It’s all run by volunteers with virtually no administrative fees, so every dollar goes to helping a deserving young person. Awards include a musical instrument, fees for lessons or memberships and modest scholarships to Madison College or to pay enrollment fees. It's not a lot of money, but it's life-changing nonetheless.
The annual fundraiser is Thursday at Boardman and Clark Atrium. You’d be welcome to join. Your donation would also be welcome and put to good use.
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin Dells police chief suspended over writing letter on behalf of drunken driver
- Main Street in Sun Prairie set to reopen next month
- Indiana man arrested on Interstate 90/94 on suspicion of 4th OWI offense
- Wisconsin US Senate debate tense, combative
- District: Bus driver fired after investigation into video
- 'Harry Potter' actors cancel appearances at Jefferson festival