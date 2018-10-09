Editorial: Rubin for Kids

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A number of years ago, there was a piece of research that listed a variety of assets that influence a young person’s life and estimated the impact of applying various packages of those assets. The researcher behind it would love Rubin for Kids.

The nonprofit started by the late Peter Rubin’s friends and his son, James, to honor the state public defender’s lifelong advocacy for kids and juvenile justice is a highly effective and unusually efficient organization that gives youth achievement awards and post-high school scholarships to deserving young people.

The awards are achievement-centered but also need-based. It’s all run by volunteers with virtually no administrative fees, so every dollar goes to helping a deserving young person. Awards include a musical instrument, fees for lessons or memberships and modest scholarships to Madison College or to pay enrollment fees. It's not a lot of money, but it's life-changing nonetheless.