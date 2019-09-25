Editorial: Rubin for Kids celebrates 25 years of supporting our kids

MADISON, Wis. Editorial: Rubin for Kids - Peter Rubin was an attorney who cared about this community and its kids. And he believed in the power of a relationship with a significant adult to change a child's life.

Rubin for Kids has carried our Peter's vision for 25 years now, recognizing and rewarding a young person's achievement of personal goals at school, at home or in the community. The nonprofit considers nominated young people and provides scholarships and awards that are achievement-centered and need-based. The impact these awards and relationships with caring adults has on the lives of these deserving young recipients is profound.

The 25th Annual Rubin for Kids Fundraiser is next Thursday evening at the Goodman Community Center. Your support helps support more children in need in ways that make a difference. You can find more information at rubinforkids.org. We believe in Rubin for Lids and we invite you to join us.

