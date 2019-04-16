Editorial: Rockonsin, where young musicians rock

Photo courtesy of 100state

MADISON, Wis. - Music is one of the great joys of life, touching the heart, engaging the mind and speaking to the soul. It is also an invitation to explore, experiment and try new ideas, and thus it is often an entry to the act of learning for young people.

Rockonsin is Wisconsin’s garage band competition for young musicians. Now in its 15th year under Dennis Graham, a passionate and dedicated advocate for young musicians, Rockonsin gives young people the opportunity to showcase their talents and win a spot performing at Summerfest.

All band members must be enrolled in a Wisconsin school but must be outside of a school music program. The Madison Area Music Association is a terrific partner.

Band registration is open right now but closes on April 30. All the information you need is at www.rockonsin.org. Young musicians rock, and thanks to Graham and Rockonsin, youth garage bands are rocking Wisconsin.

