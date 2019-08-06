Editorial: Responding to mass shootings, our messed up country
MADISON, Wis. - I'm so sick of this. I hate these editorials after slaughter after slaughter of innocent lives by domestic terrorists, white males with guns. Just piling on the endless outpouring of words in the absence of action.
Yet while woefully inadequate in response to the 251 mass shootings in this country so far this year we must use words to counter the words that empower, enable, abide and tolerate these murderers and the terror and indescribable pain they inflict. To that end I want to direct your attention to an eloquent and moving reflection on Sunday's massacres written by News Three Now's assistant news director Jessica Arp on Channel3000.com. She says it far better than I can. I won't synopsize it here. Please read it. And may we begin to repair our country before Jessica's child is born.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- 2,500 without power in Green Lake County due to severe weather
- Former Packers player to host toasts at 3 area bars for 100th season
- More federal charges added for man indicted in O'Reilly Auto Parts armed robbery
- 42-year-old federally indicted on charge of possessing 100 grams of heroin
- Bridge Lakepoint Waunona Neighborhood center gets $2 million to build new facility
- Group alleges ministers at Madison church sexually abused them as children: 'I still don't sleep'