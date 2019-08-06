Getty Images People console each other as they gather for a vigil at the Levitt Pavilion on Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

Getty Images People console each other as they gather for a vigil at the Levitt Pavilion on Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

MADISON, Wis. - I'm so sick of this. I hate these editorials after slaughter after slaughter of innocent lives by domestic terrorists, white males with guns. Just piling on the endless outpouring of words in the absence of action.

Yet while woefully inadequate in response to the 251 mass shootings in this country so far this year we must use words to counter the words that empower, enable, abide and tolerate these murderers and the terror and indescribable pain they inflict. To that end I want to direct your attention to an eloquent and moving reflection on Sunday's massacres written by News Three Now's assistant news director Jessica Arp on Channel3000.com. She says it far better than I can. I won't synopsize it here. Please read it. And may we begin to repair our country before Jessica's child is born.

Photo by Nikki Hansen Editorial: Responding to mass shootings, our messed up country

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.