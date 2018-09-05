Editorial: Respecting labor
MADSION, Wis. - There’s no getting around it, this is a tough time for labor in America, and we don’t mean just organized labor.
Unemployment statistics may appear reassuring as far an indicator of the performance of the U.S. economy, but income disparity, job creation, wages, older worker employment, workers who have just given up – are all indicators the American worker is in a historically bad place.
We need significant policy changes despite elected officials at all levels of government content to pay lip service to workers. We need significant restructuring of our education and job training strategies to meet new economy job needs.
But it seems to us we also need to renew respect for work, for labor. That’s what Labor Day is really about. We honor the value of productivity, of hard work and contributing to our economy and our common good. We’ve been pitting worker against worker for political gain. That’s got to stop.
Workers are smarter than politicians. Let’s start there.
