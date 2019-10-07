Editorial: Remembering John Larson

MADISON, Wis. - Among the great joys and rewards of working for a family-owned media company are the relationships that are a part of the business. Among them are like-minded business leaders who share similar values and commitment to both the company and the community. John Larson was a member of the Morgan-Murphy family including serving as a director on the Board of Television Wisconsin Inc. for more than 35 years. He was a close friend of our owner Elizabeth Murphy Burns and he genuinely cared about what we did here. Getting an invitation to attend a board meeting was always a pleasure in part because John asked smart questions and had our best interests at heart.

Of course he was also a successful businessman in his own right, serving as CEO and chairman of the board of National Guardian Life here in Madison for nearly 50 years and contributing to Madison and the region in countless ways. We will miss him, but will always be better because of his friendship and support.

