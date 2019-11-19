Editorial: Remembering former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Joel Skornicka was "the business community's" Mayor. And though he only served one term as Mayor of Madison from 1979 to 1983 his impact was significant.

Taking advantage of one the several windows of opportunity in between Paul Soglin's terms in City Hall the business community recruited the assistant UW Chancellor Skornicka to run for Mayor. To the surprise of some he won the election and oversaw a time of growth and relative calm in the city including improved relations with Dane County. He was low-key, level-headed and he had a great team of staff and city managers.

Most of all Skornicka was just a good guy. He was smart and confident but le loved to laugh and never took himself or his job too seriously. He changed the image of what a Mayor of Madison could be and do and he stayed active in Madison civic life in his retirement. He was 82 when he died Saturday.

