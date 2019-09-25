Editorial: Raise tobacco purchase age to 21
MADISON, Wis. - For years, we've seen declines in the number of young people using tobacco products. It's a testament to education efforts that worked: smoking kills and it's not cool. But in testament to new marketing efforts, the consumption of next generation nicotine products is skyrocketing in Wisconsin. Of course, we have learned some of these products are deadly. Students younger than eighth grade are trying e-cigarettes. We've got a new epidemic and it calls for new strategies.
The American Heart Association is leading a coordinated campaign to raise the minimum age for purchase of all tobacco products including regular tobacco, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco and more from 18 to 21 years old. Eighteen states and more than 480 municipalities are already on board.
There's a Tobacco 21 bill in the state Capitol right now. We support it. It'll reduce the number of high school kids who can legally buy these products for themselves or others. Join us in supporting passage of Tobacco 21.
