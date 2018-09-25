Editorial: Race to the polls

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We certainly get the impression there’s, shall we say, an interest in voting this election. But a heightened sense of political motivation doesn’t always result in turnout.

So, Kids Forward wants a little additional commitment. The nonprofit research and advocacy group looking to create a Wisconsin where every child thrives, has launched a citizen action tool called Race to the Polls.

It’s on online pledge to vote in the upcoming election and to vote for candidates who prioritize racial justice. It’s nonpartisan. It asks only that elected officials be held accountable and support policies and practices that are just and equitable and undo those that are not.

Both of these asks seem reasonable to us. Commit to vote. And do your homework, learn candidates’ positions on issues of health, education, child welfare, criminal justice and employment and income and vote for those candidates who work to eliminate disparities especially in communities of color. Then let’s race to the polls.

