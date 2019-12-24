MADISON, Wis. - No matter how hard one tries to understand the convoluted rhetoric of Wisconsin State Senate Republicans to justify their refusal to release money in the state budget to help the homeless, their stand defies reason and logic to say nothing of heart.

The money to fight homelessness is the result of bipartisan efforts, approved by the Republican-led State Assembly and in the approved state budget. But State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is refusing to permit that money to be put to its intended use. What kind of twisted political perspective makes it OK to use homeless families as bargaining chips? Seriously?

If Fitzgerald sees political advantage in being tough on spending to help people who are desperate release most of the money instead of all of it. Perhaps in the days remaining Fitzgerald might get a little insight in the spirit of the season. If not, his Republican colleagues in the Senate should make their more reasonable and caring voices heard.

Photo by Nikki Hansen Editorial: Putting an end to homelessness politics

