Editorial: Public schools require commitment, investment for our children, future

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Editorial: Back to school 2019 Editorial: Back to school 2019

MADISON, Wis. - It is a reality of the first quarter of the 21st Century that the annual start of the new school year is a combination of the traditional emotions of hope and the realities of our modern world. We send our young people to learn and grow while we worry about their health and safety.

As such it is more important than ever that we realize educating our kids is a shared commitment that requires time and effort from every corner of the community. The Madison region’s schools from pre-K to college and university are sources of great pride and they should be. But our public K-12 schools in particular face significant challenges that require our commitment and investment. Teachers need resources and support. So do families. Our facilities and policies need attention and care. But the payoff could hardly be greater; our children, our future. Let’s focus, keep our eyes on the prize, and have a great school year.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.