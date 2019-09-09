Editorial: Providing voices for recovery

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Neil Heinen sat down with members of the Recovery Foundation for the Aug. 11 episode of " For the Record. "

MADISON, Wis. - Next Monday is the 10th Annual Recovery Foundation Voice for Recovery Luncheon, and over that decade this event has become so popular and affirming that we want to give you every opportunity to get your tickets and attend. The event is a fundraiser to support the Recovery Foundation's mission of providing assistance to folks in financial need seeking long-term recovery from substance abuse disorders. That alone is remarkable in the addictions health care world where insurance parity lags. But as important is the successful mentoring-based model Connections Counselling uses to help people with long-term recovery which the Recovery Foundation helps support. All of which makes the Voices for Recovery Luncheon one of the most positive, meaningful and hopeful events you'll find.

Former Green Bay Packers kicker Chester Marcol is the keynote speaker and he has an amazing story as well. The room is a community of folks in all walks of life working together on recovery. Tickets are available at www.recoveryfoundation.net.

