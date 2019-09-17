Editorial: People want a solution to the destruction of our planet. So do we.

CNN image

MADISON, Wis. - Innovative partnerships utilizing community strengths to deal with shared concerns and solve problems can be effective on issues as global as climate change. In the absence of responsible state and federal government and elected official it falls to municipal, public, private and philanthropic collaborations, fueled by grassroots energy, to get things done.

This week the American Association for the Advancement of Science featured Dane County in a new report as a national leader in efforts to combat climate change on a local level. Later this week is the next in a series of Climate Forums on various cable channels and a Global climate strike event will happen here in Madison on Thursday. Add to that the young people’s march for climate change action in Washington DC last week and it’s hard to deny momentum is growing. People want a solution to the destruction of our planet. So do we.

