Editorial: Our gun problem

MADISON, Wis. - We have a gun problem. It seems ludicrous to keep repeating it over and over and over. But we can’t repeat it enough.

We have a gun problem and it is having an increasingly debilitating effect on our pursuit of life, liberty and happiness. We are living in fear and despite the claims of some, more guns will not change that.

This has been one of the most frightening, maddening, heartbreaking weeks in memory, and we’re talking about Madison, not Chicago. And this is on us, folks -- every one of us who supports reasonable restrictions on gun ownership, and that obviously includes countless gun owners.

Our elected officials are useless. They’ve been bought. We citizens, those of us prevented from driving into crime scenes, those of us ducking for cover, those of us avoiding certain parts of the city, we have to make our vote contingent on new gun policies. We can’t keep living like this.

