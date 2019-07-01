Editorial: Our government - gerrymandering fight

MADISON, Wis. - It is profoundly disappointing and discouraging that the United States Supreme Court rejected placing limits on partisan gerrymandering. All three branches of our government are dysfunctional messes. Our state legislature is worse. Democracy is not working as it should and it's hard to know what to do about it.

And yet there remains this stubborn belief that citizens still have the power and can still govern themselves even if it will require new methods of doing so. Redistricting is one of the best examples of citizens on both sides of the political spectrum supporting fair election and the fundamental ability to pick their elected leaders rather than vice versa even if those elected leaders currently could care less what citizens want. It's going to require more pressure on lawmakers, more local referendums and more efforts to get money out of politics.

A court case is closed. Prospects for true reform remain very much open.

