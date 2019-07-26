Editorial: Open courts champion

MADISON, Wis. - Next week, Shirley Abrahamson will wrap up her 43-year tenure as the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in Wisconsin history, the first female justice to ever serve on the high court. Her legacy as a role model for women in the legal profession is unparalleled in this state.

She was a brilliant legal mind, confident in her opinions and knowledge of the law and unafraid to respond to critics and fellow justices who were unable to accept a woman in that role.

We will especially remember Abrahamson as a tireless and uncompromising champion of open courts and citizen access. She was a strong defender of cameras in the courts, including the Supreme Court, and helped make Wisconsin a national model of openness.

For many years, she worked with media representatives touring the state to educate judges and journalists on free press principles and media guidelines.

Abrahamson’s contributions are many, her commitment to open courts among the greatest.

