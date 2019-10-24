Photo courtesy of Howard Erlanger Erlanger with Mister Rogers.

Photo courtesy of Howard Erlanger Erlanger with Mister Rogers.

MADISON, Wis. - At the risk of repeating ourselves, this year once again it seems more important than ever to recognize and honor civility in public discourse. There is so much incivility in our interactions with each other that we need examples of what compassion and caring and civility actually mean in our interpersonal dealings.

The late Jeffrey Clay Erlanger was and is such an example, a man who lived the values of fairness, openness and that which we share above our differences. Erlanger’s public service on Madison’s Economic Development Commission, Commission on People with Disabilities, and the Community Living Alliance among others was marked by personal integrity and a commitment to constructive, civil discourse.

The city gives an annual award in Erlanger’s name and nominations are being accepted right now. We encourage you to nominate worthy honorees. For the first time this year the person chosen will be able to designate a non-profit charity to receive $250. More information is available on the city’s website.



Editorial: Nominating honorees for the Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.