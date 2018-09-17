Editorial: New hotel a plus for State Street

We are big supporters of the beautiful new hotel proposed for the 100 block of State Street, and we urge the Madison Plan Commission and the City Council to OK the project.

Blending the old with the new is always a challenge. The best cities do it well. Developments like these elicit strong feelings from people and we’re glad that people care so deeply about our downtown.

But everything about this project, from the hotel brand and development group to the height to the design and certainly the function feels right to us and a perfect complement to the downtown Madison of the next 50 years and beyond.

Design changes in response to neighborhood and city concerns won over Dick Wagner from the Urban Design Commission which approved the project and that carries a lot of weight with us. We think this new hotel will be a wonderful new asset to our city.