Editorial: NAACP's Freedom Fund Dinner fights for representative democracy

MADISON, Wis. - In a true democracy, a representative democracy of all the people, every vote counts and every person counts. But sometimes, too often, one has to fight to count.

When We Fight, We Win, is the theme of this year's NAACP Freedom Fund dinner. The fight is two-fold, the make sure every African American is registered to vote and that every person, especially people of color, are counted in the 2020 census. Of course it's more than just being registered to vote; it's showing up at the polls and the assurance that every vote counts.

Counting is something African Americans have not always been guaranteed. It is a national embarrassment that guarantee is not assured even today. Hence the rallying cry for 2020: one must fight to win. The dinner is Saturday night at the Concourse Hotel. The keynote speaker is Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. Tickets are available at www.naacpofdaneco.org.

