Editorial: Memorial Day reflections

Every year, the WISC Editorial Board frames our reflection on the Memorial Day holiday as deserving recognition beyond the “unofficial start to summer.” Its meaning, of course, rather more somber and serious in respectful consideration of the ultimate sacrifice of those who fought for our freedoms.

But given our "Listening" editorial agenda item this year, it struck as an opportunity to also perhaps understand each other a little better by listening to what Memorial Day means to our fellow citizens. It is after all a day to honor the stories of those who died in service to our country, stories told and treasured by families and friends, and those who served side by side. It’s good to have a day of celebrations and get-togethers and relaxation. We need that and it’s part of the observance of Memorial Day. But let’s do a little listening to each other, too.

