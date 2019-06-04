Editorial: Madison's transplant pioneer

Pexels

MADISON, Wis. - Madison certainly has its share of unsung heroes; people who have made a profound difference in the world yet remain unrecognized or at least underappreciated here in their hometown.

Dr. Hans Sollinger is a shining example. Over the course of close to four decades at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dr. Sollinger revolutionized transplant surgery. He and his team discovered new methods and procedures that provided hope and new life for countless organ transplant patients who otherwise would have died.

But while perhaps underappreciated here, Dr. Sollinger’s contributions to the field of medicine have been widely recognized elsewhere. Last weekend he was honored with the American Society of Transplant Surgeons 2019 Pioneer Award.

It’s the most prestigious award bestowed by the organization. We congratulate Dr. Sollinger on this well-deserved honor. We are honored to have him at our University and as a fellow Madisonian.



