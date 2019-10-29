Editorial: Madison's superintendent search is a crucial hiring decision at a crucial time

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison School District Board has made it clear it wants community input in its search for a new school superintendent. As an editorial board that will offer our view on the candidates chosen as finalists for the job we want to hear what the community has to say as well.

This is a crucial hiring decision at a crucial time in our city's history. The challenges facing our schools are integral to the challenges facing our community and our region. We need a visionary, talented, wise, innovative leader who will help us help them support our schools, our teachers and our children. The school board is holding community input sessions this week, Tuesday at Memorial High School and Wednesday at La Follette, both at 7 p-m. There's also an online survey up on the MMSD website. We urge you to participate and tell the board what you're looking for in a new superintendent. We promise you we will be listening.

