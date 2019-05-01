Editorial: Madison loses local leader Virginia Henderson

MADISON, Wis. - This past weekend Madison lost someone very special. Virginia Henderson died at the age of 87.

Henderson was a psychologist in the Madison School District for more than 20 years. Personally and professionally she influenced innumerable students as an advocate and role model. She co-founded the African American Ethnic Academy as well as Women in Focus, a scholarship fund-raising organization.

But for the last 20 years, she and her husband Dr. Perry Henderson were active volunteers and philanthropists. They would often be seen together at a seemingly endless array of fund-raising dinners and charitable events. Virginia Henderson served on the board of the Madison Community Foundation and the Evjue Foundation among other board services.

She was a beloved elder in the African-American community a respected and admired civic leader in Madison. She contributed much to the city, to the schools and to the people and students of Madison. She will be missed.



