Editorial: Madison budget requires more funding for public safety

MADISON, Wis. - The City of Madison budget for 2020 is nearing a final vote and by and large it is a responsible package well-presented by the Mayor and amended by the city council. We reluctantly support the new vehicle registration fee as necessary for needed transit innovations. But one area that has struck as requiring more work is public safety, during final budget deliberations, but perhaps more importantly as a commitment to follow up on after the budget is passed.

We’ve heard from an awful lot of citizens that public safety is a concern, and they want adequate funding for police services. We don’t know what the magic number is for additional police offices, but we need some additional officers now. Likewise, we’d like to see full-funding of the community-based peer-support initiative that has been so successful in addressing violent crime in the city.

We’ll have more suggestions moving forward, but Madison should be a model of urban public safety. We have the expertise and community will to be just that.

Editorial: Madison budget and public safety

