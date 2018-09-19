Editorial: Lower the Lake

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - As far as we’re concerned, the only questions about lowering the water level of Lake Mendota are about how much to lower it and how fast. Lake Mendota needs to come down, probably by a foot, and it needs to happen soon.

Other than UW limnologists -- some of the best in the world by the way, most of us have probably not given a lot of thought to the level of Lake Mendota. But now that has changed forever. We now know the impact of intense rains on the chain of lakes in the Yahara watershed and the unacceptable risk to the Madison Isthmus if we do nothing.

After some complaints that Dane County was dragging its heels about acting on lake levels, the Dane County Board of Supervisors has a proposal to lower Lake Mendota on its agenda Thursday. That’s good. The action by the Department of Natural Resources is is required, and that’s next. But at least we’re moving in the right direction. Our climate is changing. We must as well.

